UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Story Of Russian Space Achievements Should Be Told Better In US - Space Foundation

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:21 PM

Story of Russian Space Achievements Should Be Told Better in US - Space Foundation

Many people in the United States are unaware either of the achievements of the Russian space program or risks of legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's pioneering space flight, and that story should be told better, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Many people in the United States are unaware either of the achievements of the Russian space program or risks of legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's pioneering space flight, and that story should be told better, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik.

"Today unfortunately I don't think enough people have a full appreciation for the risks of Gagarin's flight, or those that immediately followed him into space," Zelibor said. "Movies and tv programs have certainly showed some of the drama of those moments for American audiences around the original Mercury astronauts but there are still a lot of Americans who don't know or really appreciate the achievements of the Russian space program. That's a story that needs to be better told. Especially as we celebrate twenty years of cooperation of living and working onboard the International Space Station."

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's space flight - the first in human history. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin pronounced his famous "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person ever to space. After orbiting the Earth once, the re-entry module landed on the territory of what was then the Soviet Union.

Zelibor said many Americans today value his achievement despite the competition between US and Russia, but back then, in the tension of the Cold War, things were different.

"National pride of who would be the first country to go into space certainly was front and center in everyone's minds back then," he explained. "But history has a way of giving us a deeper and broader perspective of moments that we cannot appreciate for their magnitude when they occur."

Zelibor stressed that Gagarin's pioneering space flight 60 years ago was life-changing for each nation on the planet Earth, and has demonstrated to people that they do not have to be bound by the gravity as there is an entire universe to explore.

"We can certainly celebrate history making achievements when they occur, but history gives us ripples of understanding and perspective that give moments like Gagarin's deeper meaning and appreciation," he added.

On April 7, 2011, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Gagarin's first space flight. The resolution was co-authored by more than 60 UN member states.

The Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the leading organizations in space awareness activities and major industry events.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Film And Movies United Nations Russia Vostok Colorado Springs United States April TV Industry

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.14 a barrel F ..

9 minutes ago

Laos reports one more COVID-19 case, 52 in total

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l electronics expo in Guangzhou aims to suppor ..

2 minutes ago

KP people to get COVID-19 treatment through Sehat ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Special Services Identified Person Involved ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.