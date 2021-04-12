Story of Russian Space Achievements Should Be Told Better in US - Space Foundation

Many people in the United States are unaware either of the achievements of the Russian space program or risks of legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's pioneering space flight, and that story should be told better, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik

"Today unfortunately I don't think enough people have a full appreciation for the risks of Gagarin's flight, or those that immediately followed him into space," Zelibor said. "Movies and tv programs have certainly showed some of the drama of those moments for American audiences around the original Mercury astronauts but there are still a lot of Americans who don't know or really appreciate the achievements of the Russian space program. That's a story that needs to be better told. Especially as we celebrate twenty years of cooperation of living and working onboard the International Space Station."

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's space flight - the first in human history. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin pronounced his famous "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person ever to space. After orbiting the Earth once, the re-entry module landed on the territory of what was then the Soviet Union.

Zelibor said many Americans today value his achievement despite the competition between US and Russia, but back then, in the tension of the Cold War, things were different.

"National pride of who would be the first country to go into space certainly was front and center in everyone's minds back then," he explained. "But history has a way of giving us a deeper and broader perspective of moments that we cannot appreciate for their magnitude when they occur."

Zelibor stressed that Gagarin's pioneering space flight 60 years ago was life-changing for each nation on the planet Earth, and has demonstrated to people that they do not have to be bound by the gravity as there is an entire universe to explore.

"We can certainly celebrate history making achievements when they occur, but history gives us ripples of understanding and perspective that give moments like Gagarin's deeper meaning and appreciation," he added.

On April 7, 2011, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Gagarin's first space flight. The resolution was co-authored by more than 60 UN member states.

The Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the leading organizations in space awareness activities and major industry events.