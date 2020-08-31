Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakistan

Street art Pakistan is an initiative against illegal practices of wall chalking and towards beautification of Pakistan. It is making continuous efforts towards betterment of Pakistan. It started from a small competition in 2010 and engaged a small number of students from different institutes to paint the culture, traditions and positive aspects of Pakistan under the leadership of The CEO & Founder; Mudassir Zia of Street Art Competition.

Writer: Rafia Zafar

“We started it as a thought more than competition” Zia said.

Till now team of Artistan has successfully organized 8 seasons of Street Art Competition in 5 provinces covering 24 cities. Besides, they are providing free education to students who cannot afford their educational expenses.

“Let’s paint to educate”

Pakistan has been the place where political and personal hate can be seen clearly in the form of wall chalking and outdated obscene ads. Street Art Competition has put it to stop while giving Pakistan its cultural and traditional beauty back in the form of Wall Street art. Street art Competition occurs each year with an already increased number of participants every passing year. It covers different themes each year including our history, education, peace, truck art, depiction of our provincial culture, blood donations, gates of Lahore and famous historical monuments etc. Besides, Street Art Pakistan has recorded many achievements in the history of Pakistan like largest painting in the history of the world, largest wall in the history of Pakistan and among all their largest painting by numbers have struggled for Guinness World Record. Street Art Competition (SAC) provides platform to youth like an open invitation for everyone interested in making contributions towards betterment of Pakistan. Through this people can showcase their hidden skills in the form of art making Pakistan beautiful free of wall chalking and becoming a source of a good cause.



Art is an expression to convey messages both positive and negative. Earlier in the history, people used graffiti art for the first time on train carts and buses to record their protests. It happened in the early 60s for the first time in New York. People used graffiti art to express their hate and emotions against the one they want to. Therefore, street art is called to be originated from “graffiti art”. In Pakistan, people also used art in a distorted form, street art cum graffiti to express hatred against political figures and sects. That was less of art and more of propaganda against opposition parties other than that walls can be seen full of indecent and outdated concepts in the form of wall chalking. That does reflect a bad impression of Pakistanis on everyone out there and even for the visitors from abroad.

Hence, the social enterprise Artistan under the event named “Street Art Competition” effortlessly working towards beautification of cities of Pakistan while promoting art among common people regardless of their profession, encouraging youth to showcase their skills in a positive way. Besides, they not only promote art but also education to those who can’t afford themselves. Till now this social enterprise named Artistan has invested a part of money collected through Street Art Competition in providing education to the students of 3 districts of Sindh (Larkana, Thatha and Matiari) in collaboration with an NGO. Street Art Pakistan can encourage more participants than normal by increasing the frequency of events per year and by bringing that event to more cities other than existing to support education sector of Pakistan a little more and to record more contributions of youth in the history of Street Art Pakistan. Together we can make Pakistan a little better.