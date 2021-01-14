UrduPoint.com
STZA To Help Ensure IT Sector's Fast-track Growth

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:51 PM

The newly established Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) would play a key role in bringing a revolutionary growth in the domestic information technology sector, enabling it to compete in international markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly established Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) would play a key role in bringing a revolutionary growth in the domestic information technology sector, enabling it to compete in international markets.

According to a senior STZA official, the government believed that the new initiative would not only boost the country's economy but would also create more job opportunities for educated youth.

He said the specific mandate of STZA was to lead the development of special technology zones in the country.

The zones would help increase high-tech exports of Pakistan and facilitate technology transfer from major global Science and Technology hubs.

He said the initiative launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the other day, had a specific mandate to facilitate the development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the country.

The official said the zones would foster skills development, job creation, technology transfer and new economic value generation.

He said these STZs would feature some of the leading global high-tech enterprises with major national tech companies, research institutes, new-technology-based firms, startups, business support services, and convening community facilities, representing model collaborative spaces for innovation and entrepreneurship promotion.

