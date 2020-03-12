MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The International Launch Services company (ILS, a subsidiary of Russia's rocket manufacturer Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center) has announced that it has been authorized by the US Department of State to promote launches of Russian carriers Soyuz in the US market, and will also provide space tourism services.

ILS is a US subsidiary of the Khrunichev Center, created to provide commercial Ankara and Proton rocket launch services.

" ILS recently received approval from the US State Department to promote [in the US market] commercial launch services on the storied Soyuz launch vehicle ... ILS is now open for business to provide safe access to space for private space travelers," ILS said in a statement.