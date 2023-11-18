Open Menu

Suzuki Launches My Suzuki My Story Season 4 To Celebrate Your Cherishable Suzuki Memories!

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki memories!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) If any of us ask our elders about their first car, almost all of them will take the name Suzuki. Not just them, most Pakistanis have always chosen Suzuki as their first travel partner. Pak-Suzuki has been more than a vehicle; it allowed us to make ever-lasting memories of ultimate freedom to enjoy, greater convenience, thrilling road trips and fascinating journeys.

Continuing the voyage of rewarding customers for sharing their Suzuki memories, My Suzuki My Story has been brought back for the fourth season with the exciting theme.

Content with the most thought-provoking story will get a chance to win sensational prizes like a brand-new Alto 660cc car, a Europe Trip, or a fantastic GSX-125 motorcycle.

Customers who wish to participate must visit www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk to share nostalgic Suzuki stories and hit the jackpot to win big prizes.

Pak-Suzuki has earned the nation's trust by carrying its customer-first approach for the past four decades, which led it to gain the status of the largest automobile producer in the country.

With My Suzuki My Story, Suzuki Motors gives every customer a chance to relive their delightful Suzuki moments and become the fortunate person who will win big prizes.

