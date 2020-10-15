Sweden Aims to Launch Satellites From Esrange Space Center by 2022 - Space Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Swedish government announced on Wednesday a plan to launch small satellites from the Esrange Space Center in the country's north by 2022, the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) said in a press release.

"Esrange Space Center is already one of the most active and versatile launch sites in the world and the latest decision allows SSC to proceed with its goal to be able to launch small satellites into orbit by 2022," the statement read.

The SSC added that the announcement came amid Sweden's goal to secure its position as a prominent space nation.

"This means that Sweden will be one of the very few countries with capability to launch small satellites. We are very proud of having taken this decision," Swedish Space Minister Matilda Ernkrans said during her visit to the space center, as quoted in the statement.

The first rocket tests will be conducted by the German Isar Aerospace as well as Rocket Factory Augsburg space tech companies later this fall.