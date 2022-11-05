UrduPoint.com

Syed Bilal Haider Assumes Charge As Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022) Syed Bilal Haider has assumed the charge of Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board w.e.f 4th Nov, 2022. He belongs to 34th Common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

He brings to the organization a diverse portfolio of experiences backed by impeccable educational credentials.
Prior to joining PITB, he had served in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNDP. Syed Bilal Haider has served as the Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution (PESSI) and as Deputy Commissioner of Districts Sialkot and Bhakkar.

In addition, he has also worked in Education and Food Departments.
A Chevening Scholar, he holds an MSc degree in Political Economy of Late Development from the London School of Economics (LSE). He also has a Master’s Degree in Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University, Singapore and Harvard Kennedy School, USA.

