Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever international Dragons of Pakistan 2024 awards

Ahmed Kapadia becomes first Pakistani to be awarded the Dragon Master of Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 Sep, 2024) Synergy Group, the biggest integrated marketing communication conglomerate in the country, has once again demonstrated its creative prowess at the debut show of the eminent Dragons of Pakistan 2024 Awards, winning a total of 10 awards in various categories. The Group's subsidiaries, Synite Digital and Synergy Advertising, collectively garnered an impressive tally of accolades. The Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust (LKMWT) also received a Black Dragon Award for the Best Small Budget Campaign.

Synergy Group’s Chairman and CEO Mr. Ahmed Kapadia became the first Pakistani to be honored with the reputable Red Dragon Award as Dragon Master of Pakistan. This recognition is a testament to his role as an agent of change and significant contributions to the Pakistan Advertising and Media industry.

Speaking on the wins, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia said: “I am deeply honored to receive the prestigious Red Dragon Award as Dragon Master of Pakistan. This award is a significant recognition of Synergy’s 25-year journey, during which I have consistently endeavored to elevate the standards of advertising in our country. Through Synergyzer and BrandSynario.com, I have tirelessly worked to unify the industry, fostering collaboration and innovation. My recent book, ‘Executive Doodles’, encapsulates my insights on the industry, aiming to guide and inspire others in their professional journeys. So I dedicate this award to all those who believe in doing the impossible and stand by the truth in Advertising”

Synite Digital, a key player in digital marketing, emerged as a dominant force with a remarkable haul of seven awards.

Among these, the company received two honors for its work with Shell: Golden Dragon for Best Brand Building and/or Awareness and Silver Dragon for Best Brand Loyalty categories. The Pakistan Stock Exchange campaign also secured the Silver Dragon for Best Small Budget Campaign for investor awareness, further cementing Synite's reputation for delivering impactful results. Additionally, Synite proudly accepted four Black Dragon Awards for outstanding campaigns with KFC - Azadi Feel Good – Best Integrated Marketing, Standard Chartered - all in one – get more done – Best Digital Campaign, Suzuki – Best Social Media or Word of Mouth Campaign, and Faysal Bank - Fund transfer Via Whatsapp – Best Small Budget Campaign.

Synergy Advertising, known for its unmatched creativity, received a coveted award for its impactful Polio Campaign. The campaign was recognized at the Dragons of Pakistan, securing Silver Dragon for Best Cause, Charity Marketing or Public Sector Campaign. This award highlights Synergy Advertising's ability to address critical social issues while delivering innovative and engaging content.

In 2023 and 2024, Synergy has been honored with over 22 awards, both nationally and internationally, including Effies, Dragons of Asia, and Pakistan Digital Awards for its excellence in digital and creative achievements.