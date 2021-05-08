Synergyzer On Bringing Pakistan’s Advertising, Marketing & Media Industry Beyond the New Normal

The pandemic came like an unseen bombshell that introduced us to a new normal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th April, 2021) The pandemic came like an unseen bombshell that introduced us to a new normal. Just like commercial businesses, industries and the services industry was hit by COVID-19, similarly the advertising world bared major setbacks too.

The communication had come to a halt, materializing ideas became a challenge, and the growing uncertainty between agencies and brands was rampant.

Adjusting to this new normal was not an easy task for an industry that thrives on communication and human interaction.

As agencies and brands embraced the new way of working, they started to route their communication through the digital medium.

The level of productivity may not have decreased, but making things work was difficult enough and a challenge in itself.

However with diligence, hard work, patience and persistence the advertising and marketing sector carved its way through those difficult times that still do continue to haunt us but have not stopped us from being resilient.



Synergyzer talks to professionals, experts and think tanks of the advertising, marketing and media industry in the Annual 2021 edition to get an overview after observing the huge changes, challenges and impediments faced by the industry and its individuals.