Syrian Newspaper Al Watan Says Facebook Suspended Its Page On Platform

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Syrian Newspaper Al Watan Says Facebook Suspended Its Page on Platform

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that its main page on Facebook has been blocked and called on readers to refer to a backup page through the social media site.

"After Facebook suspended the official page of Al Watan newspaper, our followers can subscribe to the backup page," the outlet said on its Telegram channel.

The pro-government daily is one of the country's most widely circulated, with political, economic and social news both in Syria and abroad.

Syrian media outlets are regularly subjected to censorship from global platforms. Syrian state news channels have had to change their broadcast frequencies on multiple occasions of removal from satellite networks.

Incidents of restriction to content on US-based platforms, especially Facebook, have been on the rise in recent months, with media companies from Russia, Iran and others regularly experiencing censorship.

More Stories From Technology

