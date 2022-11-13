UrduPoint.com

Taikonauts Of China's Orbital Station Enter Docked Tianzhou-5 Cargo Ship - Space Agency

November 13, 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Crew members of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft working at China's Tiangong orbital station entered on Sunday the Tianzhou-5 unmanned cargo spacecraft, recently docked with the station, the China Manned Space Agency.

"The crew of the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft at 3:03 p.m. (07:03 GMT) successfully entered the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft," the agency said on WeChat, adding the crew members would bring cargo from the spacecraft to the station.

Tianzhou-5 was successfully launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site at 10:03 p.m. Beijing time (02:03 GMT) on November 12 and docked with the Tiangong space station just two hours after the launch, setting a world record.

The spacecraft delivered fuel and other supplies necessary for the upcoming Shenzhou-15 crewed mission, which is expected to start by the end of the year.

There are currently three crew members of the Shenzhou-14 working at the Tiangong orbital station. The mission was launched to the Chinese station in June and it will end in December 2022, with astronauts for the Shenzhou-15 mission replacing them. It will be the first in-orbit crew handover in China's space history.

