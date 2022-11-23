Taiwan Discusses Space Cooperation With Germany, France - Reports

Taiwan has sent a delegation from its National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to Germany and France to foster cooperation with the two leading EU states in space technologies, Taiwanese media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Taiwan has sent a delegation from its National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to Germany and France to foster cooperation with the two leading EU states in space technologies, Taiwanese media reported on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA), the delegation headed by NSTC Minister Wu Tsung-tsong met with leading officials from Germany and France's space agencies and centers to discuss the newest technologies in this area and the island's partnership with the two countries in the field.

The Taiwanese official met with Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, CEO of the German Aerospace Center, to talk about possible use of Taiwanese semiconductors for production of satellite components, the CNA reported. Wu also visited Arianespace SA in France to look at preparations for the launch of Taiwan's first weather satellite.

Cooperation between Taiwan and Western countries has been a significant factor escalating tensions in their relations with China.

The situation further deteriorated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France and Germany, have sent their delegations to the island since then.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.