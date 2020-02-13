Tajik Taxmen Want to Make Google, Other Tech Giants Pay for E-Services

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Tax Committee of Tajikistan said on Wednesday that it had proposed to the government to impose duties on foreign companies that provide services to the Tajik citizens on internet, among them giants like Google and Facebook.

"Foreign companies get profits from providing services to our citizens. We have to create an appropriate legal framework, while these companies must voluntarily register and pay taxes," the committee's chairman, Nusratullo Davlatzoda, said at a press conference.

He pointed to the fact that internet is not only where people can get information, but also a source of various paid services, such as air tickets and hotel booking as well as sale of movies, music, books and games.

"We use these services daily and they are provided predominantly by foreign companies. Taking advantage of the flaws in the legislation, they do not register with the taxation authorities and do not pay taxes," Davlatzoda said.

Among the companies that he listed were Google, Facebook, Apple and microsoft.