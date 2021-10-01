Talks on Creating Working Group on Sustainable Use of Space Progressing - UN Space Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Talks on the establishment of a UN working group on the long-term sustainability of the use of outer space are advancing and soon there will be an announcement on how the group wants to continue, UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Director, Simonetta Di Pippo, told Sputnik.

"The Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) took place at the end of August - the beginning of September and there have been debates around the topic and the activities are going ahead," Di Pippo said about the working group. "In practice, we see quite a good trend. A group of 21 guidelines was approved, back in 2019, and now this new working group is deciding on what they want to focus on so I believe, soon we will have some important news on how they want to continue."

Di Pippo noted that COPUOS throughout the years has considered different aspects of the long- term sustainability of outer space activities, and back in 2010, the scientific and technical subcommittee started to consider agenda items. A number of topics, she added, were addressed under this working group such as space debris, space operations, and space weather, to name a few.

She said the 21 guidelines approved by consensus in 2019 are considered quite a big achievement.

"Clearly these guidelines provide guidance on the policy and regulatory framework for space activities, safe space operations, international cooperation, capacity building and awareness," Di Pippo added.

In addition, Di Pippo pointed out that the working group also established a scientific and technical subcommittee. Di Pippo said the working group is open to all member states of the committee.

Last year, UNOOSA told Sputnik that it was forming a working group on the sustainable use of space after 10 years of work dedicated to the formalization of guidelines. COPUOS was expected to consider matters related to the working group during a session last year, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COPUOS has been seeking to ensure that the "Space2030" agenda, envisaging space as a driving force in sustainable development, plays a role in achieving the corresponding goals that the UN looks to achieve in 10 years.

In recent years, more countries have joined space activities, with many of them launching their own satellites to the Earth's Orbit. The increase in space activities has sparked concerns about the militarization of space as well as the proliferation of space debris.