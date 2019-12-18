‘Talks@PTCL’ speakers enthrall the audience

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), organized ‘Talks@PTCL’ where industry professionals enthralled the audience with their inspirational talks on topics related to technology, digital ecosystem and development of in-house talent

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), organized ‘Talks@PTCL’ where industry professionals enthralled the audience with their inspirational talks on topics related to technology, digital ecosystem and development of in-house talent. The event was held at PTCL headquarter in Islamabad.

The speakers at the second session of ‘Talks@PTCL’ were Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, who is also looking after Philippines and Argentina operations for S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dr. Farrah Arif, Executive In-Residence, LUMS & CEO, EdTechWorx, who has designed and delivered executive programs for MNCs & local companies and Anas Niaz, Founder & CTO, Bioniks, a startup from National Incubation Center, Karachi, that creates functional limbs using brain signals to control the limb.

The participants included PTCL, Ufone, Ubank employees, industry experts & professionals and university students. PTCL top management acknowledged the speakers and presented them with shields as token of gratitude.

Talking about ‘Maximizing In-house Talent: Upskilling that Works’, Mujeeb Zahur, said, “I am glad to be part of ‘Talks@PTCL’ as it is an enabling platform for digital transformation, providing the right learning opportunities to a company’s workforce. I believe that timely development of in-house talent holds the key to the success of an organization. Like PTCL, companies need to focus on employee growth and further polishing their skills in order to reduce employee turnover.”

Dr Farrah Arif, talking on ‘The Digital Ecosystem: Education in the Age of the 4th Industrial Revolution’, said, “I am excited to be at this platform, ‘Talks@PTCL’ to deliver a session on such a timely topic.

I believe that digital ecosystem has the potential to contribute towards sustainable economic development that involves people and supports community building. PTCL is at the forefront for providing an enabling platform.”

Speaking on the topic ‘Transforming Lives through Technology: Success Story of Bioniks’, Anas Niaz said, “The technological revolution is transforming the world, stimulating massive social and economic advances. At Bioniks, we are providing the most advanced prosthetics utilizing new-age technologies and aspire to be a symbol of hope for the individuals with disabilities - giving them a helping hand in the form of prosthetics. We are thankful to PTCL for providing us this platform to showcase our efforts to contribute towards the society.”

On the occasion, Adnan Anjum, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL, said, “We are providing an open forum for general public, who can access these talks through our digital platforms. This initiative is to spread knowledge and inspire people from all walks of life. PTCL is actively working on the digital front that will ensure the company’s mission to be the partner of choice for our customers, to develop our people and to deliver value to our shareholders.”

PTCL has recently started a series of talks titled ‘Talks@PTCL’ on various topics related to ‘Technology & Business’, ‘Entrepreneurship & Startups’ and ‘Arts, Culture & Entertainment’.