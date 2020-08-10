UrduPoint.com
TCL And Daraz Brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale Gala With Huge Discounts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with huge discounts

TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 TV brand, has again announced its partnership with Daraz for Jashn-e-Azadi Sale that will last from 7th August – 14th August 2020. The sale includes massive discounts of up to 20% on TVs and ACs on the TCL’s official store on Daraz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020) TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 TV brand, has again announced its partnership with Daraz for Jashn-e-Azadi Sale that will last from 7th August – 14th August 2020. The sale includes massive discounts of up to 20% on TVs and ACs on the TCL’s official store on Daraz.

Being brand partners, both TCL and Daraz are aiming to provide consumers with huge discounts for celebrating this year’s Independence Day on all TVs and ACs listed on TCL’s Daraz Mall. This unique sale provides assured benefits to customers purchasing TCL products. Expanding its inclusive consumer electronics portfolio, TCL recently launched its QLED and UHD TV range with a 120 Hz refresh rate available in 65" C815 QLED TV to give an immersive display experience to viewers.

Faisal Malik - Director Commercial, Daraz said, “Our e-commerce website is devoted towards providing our consumers with a wide product range and our agreement with TCL is a further testament of our promise.

TCL is a global brand and we are proud of our partnership, as we offer consumers reliability, ease, and amazing online shopping experience. This Independence Day we are taking our sale one step forward by providing huge discounts to our consumers”.

Speaking about the Jashn-e-Azadi Sale, Majid Niazi the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with Daraz this year as well by providing amazing Azadi discounts to our consumers. With our consumer-centric vision, our focus is on delivering unparalleled technology to our users. Together with Daraz, we are committed to delivering high-quality products. With consumers looking for a value proposition, we assure that these offers will meet their expectations and enrich their lives with meaningful innovation”.

As a leader in the TV industry, TCL has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced, innovative technology at very affordable prices aimed at creating an immersive viewing experience in the comfort of their homes.

