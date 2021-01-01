UrduPoint.com
TCL And McDonald's Join Hands For 'Bolti Band Offer' Allowing People To Win QLED TVs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:53 PM

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offer' allowing people to win QLED TVs

TCL Pakistan, the leading TV brand, recently announced its ‘Bolti Band Offer’ in partnership with McDonald's Pakistan to mark the beginning of the year on a positive note

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st January, 2021) TCL Pakistan, the leading TV brand, recently announced its ‘Bolti Band Offer’ in partnership with McDonald's Pakistan to mark the beginning of the year on a positive note. The campaign has started from today i.e., 1st Jan 2021 till 31st Jan 2021. The campaign went live with a fun and exciting DVC starring Ali Rehman and Gohar Rasheed announcing the Bolti Band offer.

During the campaign's duration, TCL will be giving away 30 QLED TVs to lucky winners on the purchase of any McDonald’s share bag, which will be announced via weekly lucky draws.
Majid Khan Niazi - Head of Marketing TCL said, “Building on the success of our previous partnerships with McDonald's, we are excited to announce Bolti Band Offer for our customers. This offer will allow the users to win free QLED TVs and experience a true cinema-like viewing experience in the comfort of their home while enjoying their McDonald’s meal. "
Raza Ali, - Marketing Director McDonald’s said, "After the hugely successful partnership with TCL over the previous PSL season, we bring the Bolti Band offer for the consumers to enjoy quality food and win QLED TVs.

Together with TCL, we aim to welcome the new year with a positive note".
TCL is among the pioneers of the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the top players with a particular focus on High End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.
McDonald’s is one of the largest food chains in the world. Since 1998, when they launched in Pakistan, they have been setting new standards of food quality for the industry, and today they are one of the most trusted food brands, both in terms of taste and safety. They have truly redefined the food space in Pakistan.
The campaign is open to all. To participate:

· Purchase a McDonald’s Share Bag. A coupon will be given with every share bag.
· Details of the coupon have to be entered in McDonald’s mobile app.

· Click on the TCL banner on the homepage of the app and enter details of the coupon to qualify for the lucky draw.
· Winners will be announced on McDonald’s and TCL social media pages.
· The lucky draw will be held weekly to select QLED TV winners.

