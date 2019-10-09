TCL Electronics becomes No. 1 TV Brand in Pakistan

TCLhas reached another major milestone here in Pakistan by becoming the No. 1 ranked TV Brand in the country, according to recent data shared by GfK, a globally renowned research firm

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) TCLhas reached another major milestone here in Pakistan by becoming the No. 1 ranked TV Brand in the country, according to recent data shared by GfK, a globally renowned research firm.

As per market results for July 2019, TCL gained the highest share in terms of Sales Value, acquiring close to 17% of the total market. This comes on the back of results from March 2019, where the company had held a 14.5% share.

This milestone follows on from the company dominating the Smart TV market in the country, where it has consistently been the No. 1 ranked player for the past 2 years, with a market share of more than 32% for the year 2019 to date.

By leveraging their strength in the Smart TV market, TCL has consolidated and expanded their market share to take the achieve the No. 1 position overall. Speaking on their great success, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager TCL Pakistan said, “Pakistan has always been a key strategic market for us in our overall global strategy. Our success in reaching No.

1 here really highlights the excellent response of the customers to our products and it is our promise to continue bringing consumers an outstandingTV viewing experience.”

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL Pakistan added, “We are elated and highly gratefulfor the success that TCL has experienced here in Pakistan. Reaching the No. 1 position is a huge milestone for us and we look forward building on our success and delivering even more premiumquality productsin televisions as well as our upcoming product lines like Air Conditioners to consumers here.”

As a No. 2 ranked company in the Global TV industry, TCL has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced, innovative technology at aggressive price points aimed at creating an immersive, content rich viewing experience in the comfort of their homes.

TCL is a leading player in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countrieswith a particular focus in High End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs in which it has a significantmarket share.