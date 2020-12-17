TCL Launched the Latest UHD TV P615 for an Immersive Viewing Experience

TCL Pakistan recently launched the latest UHD TV P615 starting for PKR 61,990 available in 43 inches and 65 inches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020) TCL Pakistan recently launched the latest UHD TV P615 starting for PKR 61,990 available in 43 inches and 65 inches. The brand has attained the leading position in the market with impressive launches of different UHD and QLED TVs that differ not only in size but also in design and specifications.

The new UHD P615 model provides users with a premium entertainment experience backed by the breakthrough high-quality display. The P615 has the following features:

Super Narrow Bezel

4K Ultra HD

Dynamic Colour Enhancement

HDR10 Display

AI Smart technology

Micro Dimming

Bluetooth

Google Assistant

Google Playstore

Android TV

Chromecast built-in function

Dolby Audio

On the launch of the new smart TV, Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL Pakistan articulated, “The launch of P615 is a new addition to the TCL UHD TV range.

It is designed to provide consumers with a high-tech viewing experience. This new model is a reflection of the brand's plan to give more options at affordable prices to its consumers.”

TCL is Pakistan's No.1 and worlds 2nd largest TV brand and one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. The brand has emerged as one of the Top Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan with a particular focus on High End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.