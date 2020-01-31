TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:38 PM

TCL, and one of the world’s top three TV brands, has marked the launch of its brand-new Android TV in Pakistan with the introduction of C8

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020) TCL, and one of the world’s top three TV brands, has marked the launch of its brand-new Android TV in Pakistan with the introduction of C8.

TCL C8 4K UHD TV features advanced AI technology that uses Android P OS, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision, an Onkyo Sound Bar. Together, these features ensure the delivery of powerful in-home entertainment experience.

The C8 comes with Google Assistant, allowing users to control the TV by voice, and has built-in Google Chromecast functionality providing simpler navigation and it allows users to stream content directly from their mobile devices.

Speaking about the C8, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated that, “We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of the C8 4K UHD Android TV. We are looking forward to giving Pakistani consumers an outstanding viewing experience. We look forward to continuing delivering top quality products that enhance the consumer experience.

Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, “C8 is another step in the goal of our plan of delivering an ever-improving range of products to the Pakistani market. With its range of innovative features and elegant design, it fully embodies our plans for 2020 to share smart products that deliver a refined and immersive viewing experience to Pakistani consumers.”

Sales Information: C8 is available in market now in 55’| PKR 127,900 & 65’| PKR185,900

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as the top-selling brand in Pakistan and one of the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands in the world with a particular focus on High-End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.

