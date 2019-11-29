UrduPoint.com
TCL Launches Flagship Store In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:24 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) TCL, the number one TV brand in Pakistan, always looking to provide an ever-improving customer experience has launched a flagship store in Islamabad located at Hayat Tech, Shop No.1 Lower Ground Roshan Center, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area. This store will act as a central location to provide consumers with an enhanced the shopping experience in a premium environment.

On the 28th of November, a launch event was held to celebrate the opening of the new store. The flagship store in Islamabad is a continuation of TCL’s efforts to provide Pakistani consumers with the high-quality product experience that they are known for.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan stated, “I am extremely pleased to announce the launch of our flagship store. With its innovative features, it’s relaxed and elegant setup, it fully embodies our goal to share our high-quality products in a relaxed and comfortable yet premium environment to provide a truly immersive shopping experience to the consumers.

We consider After-Sales as an essential part of our business model and we are always looking to improve on our offerings.”

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL added, “We look forward to continuing to deliver top-quality service that enhances the consumer experience for the Pakistani market.

We are committed to ensuring that not only do we meet the expectations of our customers but continue to exceed them. And, we want all our TCL customers to be able to experience this amazing environment which is why this is just the first of our service centres. We plan to add to our network in other cities in the months to come.”

TCL is one of the leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. In Pakistan, TCL the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands and has recently become the number 1 TV Brand in Pakistan, with a particular focus in High-End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.

