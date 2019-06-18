UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCL Launches Home Appliances In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:16 PM

TCL launches home appliances in Pakistan

TCL, the world’s No. 2 LED TV brand, has announced it is entering into the home appliance market with the launch of their air conditioners in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th June, 2019) TCL, the world’s No. 2 LED TV brand, has announced it is entering into the home appliance market with the launch of their air conditioners in Pakistan.

With global revenue reaching $17.85 Billion and brand equity estimated at $13.1 Billion, TCL Electronics has seen achieved record-setting numbers in 2018. Locally, TCL has grown to become one of the major players in Pakistan’s TV market with a significant market share in the industry.

Globally, TCL is among the largest manufacturers of Air Conditioners with six production bases and an annual total production capacity of 13 million sets. Their entry into the home appliances sector is part of TCL’s increasing investment in Pakistan.

Speaking about the launch Sunny Yang, General Manager TCL Pakistan stated, “Pakistan has been a very strong market for us, where we have achieved rapid growth in excess of 20% Year on Year for the past 3-4 years.

And moving forward, Pakistan plays a crucial role in our global growth strategy.

Air Conditioners is a very sizeable consumer market in Pakistan and TCL’s entry into the HA market with it’s air conditioner range is our next step in building on our previous success in the TV market here.” Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL Pakistan added, “We are highly optimistic about the launch of our air conditioner series.

Building on the success of our brand in Pakistan, we are initially launching two models with 3 varying BTU capacities. And while we are branching out into new industries, we are continuing to stay true to our philosophy of offering premium products to our customers.

TCL is one of leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan in 2018 with a particular focus in High-End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2018 Market TV Industry Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Thr ..

5 minutes ago

Efforts Underway to Return Russia to PACE, While T ..

5 minutes ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

33 minutes ago

Police foil smuggling bid of illegal diesel

5 minutes ago

Tehran Wants Gazprom to Work in Iran - Russian Ene ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.