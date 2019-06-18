TCL launches home appliances in Pakistan

TCL, the world’s No. 2 LED TV brand, has announced it is entering into the home appliance market with the launch of their air conditioners in Pakistan

With global revenue reaching $17.85 Billion and brand equity estimated at $13.1 Billion, TCL Electronics has seen achieved record-setting numbers in 2018. Locally, TCL has grown to become one of the major players in Pakistan’s TV market with a significant market share in the industry.

Globally, TCL is among the largest manufacturers of Air Conditioners with six production bases and an annual total production capacity of 13 million sets. Their entry into the home appliances sector is part of TCL’s increasing investment in Pakistan.

Speaking about the launch Sunny Yang, General Manager TCL Pakistan stated, “Pakistan has been a very strong market for us, where we have achieved rapid growth in excess of 20% Year on Year for the past 3-4 years.

And moving forward, Pakistan plays a crucial role in our global growth strategy.

Air Conditioners is a very sizeable consumer market in Pakistan and TCL’s entry into the HA market with it’s air conditioner range is our next step in building on our previous success in the TV market here.” Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL Pakistan added, “We are highly optimistic about the launch of our air conditioner series.

Building on the success of our brand in Pakistan, we are initially launching two models with 3 varying BTU capacities. And while we are branching out into new industries, we are continuing to stay true to our philosophy of offering premium products to our customers.

TCL is one of leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the Top 3 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan in 2018 with a particular focus in High-End 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.