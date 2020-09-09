UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCL Launches Pakistan's First Certified 8K UHD QLED TV With IMAX Enhanced Certification, Cinematic Soundbar And Pop-up Camera

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:41 PM

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLED TV with IMAX Enhanced Certification, Cinematic Soundbar and Pop-up camera

TCL launches Pakistan’s first 8K certified QLED TV from 8K association with IMAX Enhanced and Pop-up camera X915. The TV is available in 75 inches and will give a glimpse into the future of Quantum dot technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020) TCL launches Pakistan’s first 8K certified QLED TV from 8K association with IMAX Enhanced and Pop-up camera X915. The TV is available in 75 inches and will give a glimpse into the future of Quantum dot technology.

The latest QLED model, X915, provides users with premium entertainment experiences backed by breakthrough display technologies. The X915 features 8K Resolution, Quantum Dot Display Technology, Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology and Local Dimming which enables precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid imagery.

X915 is certified by IMAX Enhanced® to deliver you the highest quality in-home entertainment experience, offering consumers a new level of sight, sound and scale.

X915 comes with an industry-leading sound solution, featuring hardware of Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio that delivers an extraordinary listening experience with sound that fills your room and flows around you with breathtaking realism.

X915 also employs a retractable built-in camera, enabling video chat through the TV as well as the ability to take pictures directly.

Key features of the tv are mentioned below:
8K Resolution
8K Upscaling
Quantum Dot Display Technology
Local Dimming Technology
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
IMAX Enhanced®
Onkyo Audio System
TCL AI-IN
Far-field Voice Control
Latest Android OS
Full-screen Design

You can purchase X915 on TCL Pakistan’s official website tclpakistan.com or from official dealers.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology TV From

Recent Stories

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

33 seconds ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

44 seconds ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 883 new COVID-19 cases, ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for ..

22 minutes ago

12 candidates vie with Conde for Guinea's presiden ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.