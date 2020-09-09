- Home
TCL Launches Pakistan's First Certified 8K UHD QLED TV With IMAX Enhanced Certification, Cinematic Soundbar And Pop-up Camera
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:41 PM
TCL launches Pakistan’s first 8K certified QLED TV from 8K association with IMAX Enhanced and Pop-up camera X915. The TV is available in 75 inches and will give a glimpse into the future of Quantum dot technology
The latest QLED model, X915, provides users with premium entertainment experiences backed by breakthrough display technologies. The X915 features 8K Resolution, Quantum Dot Display Technology, Dolby Vision® HDR imaging technology and Local Dimming which enables precise backlight control to deliver enhanced contrast, ultra-vivid imagery.
X915 is certified by IMAX Enhanced® to deliver you the highest quality in-home entertainment experience, offering consumers a new level of sight, sound and scale.
X915 comes with an industry-leading sound solution, featuring hardware of Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio that delivers an extraordinary listening experience with sound that fills your room and flows around you with breathtaking realism.
X915 also employs a retractable built-in camera, enabling video chat through the TV as well as the ability to take pictures directly.
Key features of the tv are mentioned below:
8K Resolution
8K Upscaling
Quantum Dot Display Technology
Local Dimming Technology
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
IMAX Enhanced®
Onkyo Audio System
TCL AI-IN
Far-field Voice Control
Latest Android OS
Full-screen Design
You can purchase X915 on TCL Pakistan’s official website tclpakistan.com or from official dealers.