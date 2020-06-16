UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:02 PM

TCL, one of the world’s top three TV brands, sets another benchmark by launching its largest-ever 4K TV, 85" P8M UHD TV in Pakistan. Available now, the TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 500,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th June, 2020)
The P8M sports a minimalistic design with a multi-task equipped screen of 3840*2160 pixels, four times that of a full-HD TV. The new smart TV includes TCL’s proprietary up-scaling engine to upconvert HD or full-HD content to UHD-level picture quality.

P8M, the new 4K panel in a TV comes with support for installable apps along with a built-in Wi-fi. Coming without a frame on the front to provide a bigger screen experience, this ultra-slim design utilizes real metal, making it an elegant piece of craftsmanship. Mini led technology makes it one of the slimmest direct led TV in the world and allows the best picture quality without compromise on design.
The MEMC in the smart TV makes pictures appear smoother with the TV signal and multimedia signal.

Enhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm, it allows users to experience every detail when viewing fast-moving, action-packed content. The Dolby vision provides extraordinary colour, brightness, and contrast to the screen, enhancing the viewing experience.
Other features include 4K Ultra – HD, built-in Chrome Cast, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, Google Play store, Super Narrow Bezel, TCL AI TV, YouTube, and HDR 10 providing users advanced viewing experience.
Majid Khan Niazi, the Marketing Manager of TCL said, “TCL is proud to continue its mission of providing an empowering range of products to its users. P8M has the largest screen ever produced by TCL, has an elegant design and innovative features, which are focused on providing a futuristic TV viewing experience to people”.

With a presence in over 150 countries, TCL is among the leading players in the global consumer electronics industry. In Pakistan, the brand emerges as a top-selling brand focusing on providing high-end TVs and ACs to consumers.

