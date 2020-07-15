TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs Featuring Quantum Dot 120hz Display and Hands-Free Voice Control

TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV Brand launched a new and extended line of 2020 QLED TVs on 12th July to expand its technological horizons

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th July, 2020) TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV Brand launched a new and extended line of 2020 QLED TVs on 12th July to expand its technological horizons. The 2020 new range consists of 3 models – C815, C716, and P715, which are available in a size range varying from 43 to 65 inches. The series was unveiled in an exclusive online launch with the energetic performances by Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, Talha Younus, Talha Anjum, and Raamis on 12th July 2020. The new line of TV is available for purchase on www.tclpakistan.com and across all major retailers nationwide.

As mentioned above, the 2020 TV line features an expanded 4K range equipped with stunning Quantum Dot display, Hands-free voice control, built in Onkyo Soundbar with a subwoofer, the latest Android OS and also features a 120 HZ MEMC display. The series has been designed to give the most pristine display and dynamic sound quality available today. Also, the Hands-free voice control lets you control your TV without being dependent on the remote control.



Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL said, “We have introduced a technologically advanced QLED TV range with industry-leading picture quality, smart capabilities, breath-taking design and superior sound quality. We are also proud to introduce Hands-free voice control in our new TV range in Pakistan. The consumers are continuously looking for better picture quality and our Quantum Dot QLED Displays delivers on all fronts. Further, our 2020 QLED TV line is perfectly positioned to deliver the best entertainment experience to consumers with its ultra-smooth Android OS with inbuilt streaming services such as NetFlix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.



C815 4K QLED TV – ranging between 55 to 65 inches comes with Quantum Dot display and Hands-free voice control along with other awesome features. Its QLED display presents a brighter and richer experience which coupled with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provides the richest viewing experience to date.

For the first time in Pakistan TCL has introduced 120 Hz MEMC display in its 65-inch model of C815 along with an inbuilt Onkyo Soundbar and Subwoofer which takes your TV viewing experience to the next level. 55" and 65" C815 are available at PKR 159,900 and PKR 225,900.



C716 4K QLED TV is available in 50, 55, and 65 inches. It provides the finest picture quality to consumers. Both C716 and C815 are equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, Hands-Free Voice Control, IPQ Engine, MEMC, Micro Dimming, AI technology, TCL Android OS, and DTS Sound which provides consumers with the ultimate cinema experience. 50, 55, and 65 inches C716 are available at PKR 105,900, PKR 129,900 and PKR 189,900.



P715 4K UHD comes in 4 different sizes, 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches. Its dynamic 4K HDR display and Rich Colour Expansion gives a natural and better viewing experience. P715 series with its full-screen design can enhance your immersive feeling of watching TV and Hands –Free Voice Control gives you the liberty to control your TV with your voice, and forget the remote control.

This series along with the two is also available at the following prices: 43 inches is priced at PKR 69,900, 50 inches at PKR 89,900, 55 inches at PKR 105,900, 65 inches at PKR 149,900 and 75 inches at PKR 279,900.

TCL has on boarded an innovative product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses on more than one strategy which includes "intelligence + Internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, striving to become a "global entertainment technology enterprise" that provides integrated entertainment solutions to customers.

Note: The 120HZ display is available only in C815 65"