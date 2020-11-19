TCL Pakistan opens its first flagship store in Karachi

After years of providing an unparalleled customer experience through its strong retail footprint across the nation, TCL Electronics -- Pakistan's No.1 LED TV -- reached another milestone with the opening of its first flagship store in the financial hub of Pakistan, Karachi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) After years of providing an unparalleled customer experience through its strong retail footprint across the nation, TCL Electronics -- Pakistan's No.1 LED TV -- reached another milestone with the opening of its first flagship store in the financial hub of Pakistan, Karachi. Located at 104-C, Main Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Phase 2 Ext. DHA, the store aims to provide customers with a premium shopping experience. The brand is further offering exclusive discounts, offers and gifts with every purchase till 29th November 2020 to mark the grand launch.

The flagship store also aims to expand TCL Pakistan’s footprint in the country by bringing its entire range of televisions including QLED TV, UHD TV, and Smart TVs alongside air conditioners and sound bars at discounted prices under one roof.

Prominent media, influencers and other stakeholders were present at the opening ceremony and had a first-hand experience of the wide range of innovative products.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the store, Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand's commitment to making the best TV technology readily available all across Pakistan. We will continue to work on bringing the latest design, technology, and innovation and the best experience to our customers.”



TCL has maintained a position of being the leading player in the Global Consumer Electronics industry. With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent position in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.