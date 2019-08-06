TCL’s P8S full-screen 4K AI TV Launches in Pakistan

The new P-series 4K AI TV features full-screen design, smart functions, and Android P operating system

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th August, 2019) TCL, the Global No. 2 TV Brand for the year 2018* and leading consumer electronics company, has announced the launch of its brand new TV Series, the P8S 4K UHD Android TV™.

The P8S TV stands out with its full-screen, near Bezel-less design and metallic frame, pushing the visual experience to the next level.

It supports advanced visual and audio technologies offering an immersive viewing experience. The P8S features vivid picture quality supported by the new HDR10+ and HLG display technologies and adds on WCG that allow the TV to display in excess of 1 Billion Colors.

It also comes with Dolby Audio that delivers immersive 5.1 surround sound with Dolby decoder and optimizes the TV’s sound quality. It also features built-in Bluetooth audio technology that allows viewers to enjoy their favorite music on their compatible Bluetooth devices.

Additionally, the TV comes with the Android P OS in partnership with Google, allowing users to easily download apps for movies, shows, music, sports and videos from Google Play via a simple voice control.

With Chromecast built-in, users can easily cast their favorite movies, shows, and photos from their mobile device. The P8S also features YouTube, Netflix, and other apps, and there is a dedicated Netflix button on the TV remote.

The P8S is also equipped with cutting-edge intelligent functions that help users embrace a simpler, more personalized life.

Powered by the built-in Google Assistant and TCL AI-IN, TCL’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform, P8S allows users to ask questions, discover the best content, and control smart devices around the home with their voice.

Speaking about the P8S, Sunny Yang General Manager TCL Pakistan stated, “With the launch of the P8S, we look forward to giving Pakistani consumers an outstanding and hi-tech viewing experience. The P8S is a great reflection of our plan to continue delivering an ever-improving range of products to the Pakistani market.”

Majid Niazi, Marketing Manager TCL Pakistan added, “With the launch of P8S, TCL aims to continue its focus on providing products packed with the latest features as well as providing the best Smart TV experience. Products like our P8S series will allow us to strengthen our bond further with consumers who have already made us the leading Smart TV brand in Pakistan for the past 2 years.”

The P8S series has been launched in the 50”, 55” and 65” screen sizes.

TCL is one of leading players in the Global Consumer Electronics industry with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL has emerged as one of the Top 2 Leading LED TV Brands in Pakistan in 2018 with a particular focus in High End Smart, 4K UHD and Big Size TVs, in which it has a significant market share.