Teaser Alert: Infinix Note 10 Pro May Offer Smooth 90Hz And 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) The fastest growing No. 1 selling phone brand in Pakistan has seen growing success in Pakistan over the past year. Now, Infinix is gearing up to bring a new contender dubbed Infinix Note 10 Pro, the handset just had its specifications exposed alongside a couple of design renders.

According to renders of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, as well as a schematic image that shows more of the phone’s proportions and sides.

They show a large display with a hole-punch selfie camera, with a small bezel at the bottom. Note 10 Pro is expected to pack a FullHD+ screen display which supports upto 1080*2460 pixels Resolution and screen size of 6.

95" inches.

High refresh rate of a 90Hz display is paired with the right processor Infinix Note 10 pro offers a very good viewing experience.

The display will be very smooth, there will be no lags in frames i.e. there will be no frame drop or blur images in viewing a video or playing high-end games. This will be a huge move for the series.

Ultimately, aspects like color gamut, contrast, white point and color temperature, and resolution have an equally large impact on the quality of your phone’s screen in daily life usage.

If you really have your heart set on a higher refresh rate Infinix Note 10 Pro is going be your best pick.