UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teaser Alert: Infinix Note 10 Pro May Offer Smooth 90Hz And 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:01 PM

Teaser alert: Infinix Note 10 pro may offer smooth 90Hz and 6.95

The fastest growing No. 1 selling phone brand in Pakistan has seen growing success in Pakistan over the past year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) The fastest growing No. 1 selling phone brand in Pakistan has seen growing success in Pakistan over the past year. Now, Infinix is gearing up to bring a new contender dubbed Infinix Note 10 Pro, the handset just had its specifications exposed alongside a couple of design renders.
According to renders of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, as well as a schematic image that shows more of the phone’s proportions and sides.

They show a large display with a hole-punch selfie camera, with a small bezel at the bottom. Note 10 Pro is expected to pack a FullHD+ screen display which supports upto 1080*2460 pixels Resolution and screen size of 6.

95" inches.
High refresh rate of a 90Hz display is paired with the right processor Infinix Note 10 pro offers a very good viewing experience.

The display will be very smooth, there will be no lags in frames i.e. there will be no frame drop or blur images in viewing a video or playing high-end games. This will be a huge move for the series.
Ultimately, aspects like color gamut, contrast, white point and color temperature, and resolution have an equally large impact on the quality of your phone’s screen in daily life usage.

If you really have your heart set on a higher refresh rate Infinix Note 10 Pro is going be your best pick.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Best

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.