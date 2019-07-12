Tech Giant Huawei Confident UK to Choose Its Tech for 5G Infrastructure - Top Executive

The head of government affairs at Chinese tech giant Huawei, Victor Zhang, said he was confident that the United Kingdom would allow the company's equipment for the future development of 5G infrastructure in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The head of government affairs at Chinese tech giant Huawei, Victor Zhang, said he was confident that the United Kingdom would allow the company's equipment for the future development of 5G infrastructure in the country.

"I am confident that the UK will choose Huawei for the future 5G development," he told reporters, as cited by Sky News.

Zhang added he expected the UK to "make a smart decision."

The UK government has not yet officially confirmed if the company will be permitted to make its contribution to the nation's new generation of wireless infrastructure. However, the telecom giant continues helping to develop 5G networks for UK operators.

Earlier in the day, Huawei chairman Liang Hua reaffirmed the company's readiness to conclude "no-spy, no-backdoor" agreement with countries to guarantee that its equipment would not be used for any espionage activities.

Huawei has repeatedly stressed its eagerness to develop 5G technology projects with many countries across the globe. However, the company faces resistance in the face of the US administration which insists that the company has ties with the Chinese government and conducts spying for Beijing. Huawei has repeatedly refuted all the allegations.

In May, Washington blocked Huawei from importing the US hardware, bringing the US-China trade dispute to yet another level. However, in late June, the US provided a small concession to China by partially opening up its general merchandise application for export licenses regarding Huawei.

Meanwhile, the company seeks to be completely removed from the US trade blacklist. The tech giant says that the restrictions could affect the company's ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the globe.