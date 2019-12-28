UrduPoint.com
Technical Concerns About Russian Rocket For Lunar Flights To Be Addressed- Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Technical Concerns About Russian Rocket for Lunar Flights to Be Addressed- Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The project of the Russian rocket for Lunar flights has received a significant number of technical concerns, but all of them will be addressed and eliminated during the technical design, starting next year, the head of space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik.

"We decided to support the preliminary design [of a super heavy-lift rocket]. There are observations [about the rocket], there are many of them, they were made during the discussion at an extended meeting of the scientific and technical council [Roscosmos and the Space Bureau of the Russian academy of Science], but they all will be taken into account when working on a technical project that we will start at the beginning of next year," Rogozin said.

Earlier in November, sources in space and rocket industry told Sputnik that Roscosmos was designing a Yenisei super-heavy rocket and its more load-carrying version of Don.

The first is capable of delivering payload weighing at least 100 tonnes into low Earth orbit, and 27 tonnes to the moon. The second, more powerful, 140 tonnes and 33 tonnes, respectively.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of a super heavy-lift rocket in early 2018. The first launch is scheduled for 2028, the launchpad is expected to be built at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in the Russian Far East, reportedly in 2022.

The third generation of super heavy-lift launch vehicles are being developed in a number of countries. The Space Launch System (SLS) In the United States, the Yenisei in Russia and Changzheng (Long March) 9 in China. In addition, the private US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX is also working on the development of such rockets.

