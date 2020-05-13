TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer‘Double Your Happiness’ Coming Soon

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:31 PM

TECNO, renowned Chinese smartphone brand is bringing the biggest discount offer of Rs.100 Millionto ‘Double Your Eid Happiness’

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020) TECNO, renowned Chinese smartphone brand is bringing the biggest discount offer of Rs.100 Millionto ‘Double Your Eid Happiness’. In the month of blessings, this Ramadan activity is a surprise for all TECNO fanbase. Pakistani showbiz actress, Alizeh Shah is the Promotion Ambassador for this blissful campaign which includes various discount offers, cash back offers, online lucky draws and many more exciting gift hampers.

TECNO’s Ramadan campaign,100 Million Discount Offer to“Double your Happiness” also comprises of recently launched TECNO handsets, as gifts. The Camon 15 equipped with 48MP Ultra-clear camera presented by the Brand Ambassador, Mehwish Hayat and the exclusivePouvior4 equipped with 7 inches mega Display & 6000mAh long-lasting Battery.There would be multiple rounds of Lucky Drawwith more surprises.

To enter in theOnline Lucky Draw,you have to shop your favorite TECNO Mobile and get listed.Ms. Shah would be spotted promoting this fun activity campaign online and in the TV Commercials.

Another interesting thing about this discount campaign is that you can get the cashback of Rs. 1000 on the purchase of TECNO’s latest mobiles: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, Spark 4 lite, etc. and enter easily in the biggestLucky Draw. The winners of this draw would win expensive prizes by TECNO.

Elaborating on campaign’s vision, TECNO’s General Manager, Creek Ma, said:
“This Ramadan activity is planned by TECNO to embrace inclusivity and diversity. It is our gift for our fanbase who have always endorsed our brand. This campaign is full of surprises to make our users Eid festive more specialand joyous. We hope that this activity truly doubles your happiness”

TECNO has always kept its legacy of being known as the people’s brand. With this upcoming campaign, “Double the Happiness,”the brand has again elevated itself in the mobile phone industry.With advanced innovation and localized vision TECNO is all set to reachnew heights in the future.

