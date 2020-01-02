TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

TECNO, a leading mobile manufacturing company wishes everyone a very Happy New Year .TECNO is grateful to its consumers for providing them an opportunity to serve them, having faith in their services and make it a big hit in such a short span of time

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd January, 2020) TECNO, a leading mobile manufacturing company wishes everyone a very Happy New Year .TECNO is grateful to its consumers for providing them an opportunity to serve them, having faith in their services and make it a big hit in such a short span of time.TECNO bags many achievements in theyear 2019 and believes its customers to be its biggest assets. On the beginning of this New Year, TECNO promises its users to make their experience more satisfying and enriching one in the coming year.

After winning hearts in other continents, Tecno received an overwhelming response in Pakistan. The way TECNO penetrated swiftly and created a stir in the competitive market is a series of success stories.

2019 was an extraordinary year for TECNO. The mobile brand successfully grabbed attention of the consumers through its exciting campaigns and challenges, and keep its audience engaged in a fun way. Some of the worth mentioning campaigns are “Baray Gameka Bara Khiladi”, “TECNO Blue Chalk”, “SparktheSpeed” and “TecnoSpark4more”.

TECNO Google Trend went on its peak and the sales went double breaking all the previous records.

TECNO is all set to amaze its users with more surprises and aggressive plans in 2020 and will make its users happy like before.

On the occasion of New Year, General Manager, TECNO mobile Pakistan, Creek ma said, “The year 2019 was quite a year for TECNO. We’ve been through many developments such as making trends in Pakistani markets, establishing new marketing strategies for uplifting and sustaining the utmost link with existing customers and penetrating with the new ones.

In this whole journey we’ve also achieved a huge amount of milestone. In this coming year wewant to Thank our customers and our company for trusting us and helping us grow into a huge success! We value the trust, you have put in TECNO products, and we promise to keep facilitating our customers with our consumer centric gadgets and services. We look forward for eminence support in the coming years.”

TECNO will continue its legacy of bringing innovative ideas, facilitating its customer and is looking forward to the support of its fans in 2020.