UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Activated Its Ramadan Campaign: “100 Million Discount Offer”

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

TECNO Activated Its Ramadan Campaign: “100 Million Discount Offer”

TECNO Mobiles has finally activated its“TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer” todouble your Eid happiness

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020) TECNO Mobiles has finally activated its“TECNO 100 Million Discount Offer” todouble your Eid happiness. This CSR activity unveiled by TECNO is full of surprises.ThePromotional Ambassador of this campaign is Alizeh Shah, a celebrated television celebrity of Pakistan.The stirring campaign includes various discount offers, cash back offers, online lucky draws and many more exciting gift hampers.

TECNO’s latest budget-friendly smartphones: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 lite would also be available on exclusive discount prices during this Ramadan activity.
To avail these exclusive discounts all you have to do is to purchaseTECNO handset and get a cashback of Rs. 1000starting from May 16th till 24th.After making the purchase you would be required to give your details in the promotional flyer to get an entry ticket for theOnline Lucky Draw, giving you a chance to win exciting surprises like, motorcycles, LED TV, latest Camon 15 Pro andPouvoir 4, washing machines, microwaves and many more!

The Lucky Draw would be Live Streamed on TECNO’s official Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.

com/TecnoMobilePakistan.The buyers could stay tuned with the official page to get updates on the lucky draw.The Lucky Draw would have two grand separateRounds.
The 1st Roundwould go Liveon 19th May, 2020 at 7p.m.in the evening and the 2nd Round on 23rd May, 2020 at 7p.m. If you lose in the first round you can re-participate in the second. However, if you win in the first round you cannot participate again.

Winners would be announced publicly trough their unique IMEI numbersLiveon the Facebook web. Results would be made public for the viewers. Customers can dial*#06# to retrieve their IMEI number. If you happen to win the Lucky Draw you would be required to provide your CNIC, Name, Box and phone’sIMEI picture details to the brands’ official account. From there,TECNO’s social media team would guide you to claim your rewards.

TECNO has always kept its legacy of being known as the people’s brand. With this bounteousRamadan campaign, the brand has again elevated itself in the mobile phone industry. With advanced innovation and a combination of innovative CSR activitiesTECNO is all set to reach new heights of success in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Social Media Facebook Guide May 2020 TV All From Industry Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) disp ..

8 minutes ago

About 2,000 Moscow Residents Took COVID-19 Antibod ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) directs action against SO ..

8 minutes ago

DEWA reviews its strategy to enhance its flexibili ..

16 minutes ago

Bundesliga 2 returns to action in Germany

18 minutes ago

Pakistan attains huge market for exporting local r ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.