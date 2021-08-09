UrduPoint.com

TECNO All Set For Daraz Independence Day Sale 2021

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:55 PM

TECNO all set for Daraz Independence Day Sale 2021

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is here offering up to 10% discounts on all the latest smartphones in the upcoming Daraz Independence Day Sale 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Aug, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is here offering up to 10% discounts on all the latest smartphones in the upcoming Daraz Independence Day Sale 2021. Offer is already started from August 7, 2021 and will remain active till August 14, 2021.


The phones on sale include the powerful series for gaming enthusiast Spark 7 and Spark 7 Pro; the hot seller Spark 6 Go (4+64); and TECNO’s Gaming King, POVA. Moreover, TECNO is also giving a special discount on its latest Selfie series phone, Camon 17 that supports a 48MP AI Triple Camera, Helio G85 processor, 6+128GB storage, 5000mAh battery, and many more amazing features.


Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said:
“Since our launch in Pakistan, TECNO has tried its best to reach out to maximum users, providing them with the best smartphone solution at competitive prices.

On this special occasion of Independence Day, we bring this exclusive discount offer in collaboration with Daraz.pk to mark these national celebrations. I would encourage people to get their latest TECNO phones at the lowest prices than before.”
So what are you all waiting for? This 10% exclusive discount is available only from 7th August till 14th August, so do not miss this golden chance.

Head over to Daraz.pk now and order your favorite phones right away.

