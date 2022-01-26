UrduPoint.com

TECNO All Set To Bring RGBW Camera Sensor Technology To Smartphones

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 11:36 AM

The continuous evolution of technology has urged many brands to either excel at a fast pace or be left far behind

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) The continuous evolution of technology has urged many brands to either excel at a fast pace or be left far behind. The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO has been seen bringing something new for its users from time to time.

In a webinar last month, TECNO’s Global team announced to be working with Samsung to bring the latest RGWB Camera Sensor in their phones.
The brand discussed featuring a new Samsung image sensor that uses an RGBW pixel array for better quality images.

TECNO mentioned Samsung’s Isocell GWB – an upcoming mobile imaging sensor that adds a white pixel to red, green, and blue pixels. The addition of the white pixel will improve the sensor’s overall sensitivity to light which will help produce better low light photographs.

It claims lesser background glare in lit environments and more balanced contrast levels in darker backgrounds.


A few days back, TECNO Pakistan posted on its social media stating “We've launched the industry's latest RGBW Camera sensor technology”.

Fans seem to be overjoyed by the news but we still don’t know which phones could be coming with this feature. Can you guess which of TECNO’s phones will be the first to have this technology?
According to multiple sources, TECNO shall be bringing some of the greatest technological devices from its Camon and Phantom series in Pakistan.

The brand brought its first Borderless AMOLED – Phantom X along with the Gimbal Technology Camon 18 Premier in 2021. Hence the expectations are too high and we hope TECNO will not make its fans wait too long and launch some amazing devices soon.

