TECNO all set to unveil the new Camon 17 series in Pakistan

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) TECNO is all set to launch its new Camon 17 series in Pakistan. The series includes two phones, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro that will be unveiled at the Tech Talk Show live on TECNO’s official Facebook and YouTube channel on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7.00 pm. The show will be studded with renowned celebrities Hajra Yamin, Rahim Pardasi, Fahad Sheikh; the tech expert Bilal Munir; and the fashion photographer Umair Bin Nisar.

Camon is TECNO’s flagship camera series and the new Camon 17 series comes with some outstanding features. The Camon 17 Pro includes a 48MP Clearest selfies camera with the Helio G95 processor, a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. The users will get to know more details about the devices on the Tech Talk Show.

Moreover, Camon 17 phones are now open for pre-bookings. You can head over to Daraz.pk to book your new Camon 17 phone and get free TWS buds along with a discount voucher.

Pre-booking offers are only available till June 10, so hurry up and book your devices now.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on this occasion.

“We are happy to announce the launch of the Camon 17 series in Pakistan. The series became a huge success with its global launch and high expectations are attached to its reveal in Pakistan. We at TECNO try our best to bring the highest quality products at affordable prices for our customers. The new phones, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro are packed with high-end features and we hope the users will love them.”

The series is launching in Pakistan on Friday, June 11, so do not forget to tune in at the Official Facebook and YouTube channels of TECNO for the live Tech Talk Show.