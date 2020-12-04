TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

The globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO with its official distributor Muller and Phipps (M&P) celebrating ONE BILLION SALES record just in November 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020) The globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO with its official distributor Muller and Phipps (M&P) celebrating ONE BILLION SALES record just in November 2020. TECNO joined hands with Muller & Phipps (M&P) earlier this year to make it the official distributor. Due to TECNO’s amazing marketing strategy and by the efforts of its distributors TECNO has become second most sold brand in Pakistan.

Both companies celebrated this one billion sales success at a cake cutting ceremony where Director TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Adeel Tahir was present. The alliance of TECNO and M&P is a dynamic one. Viewing the sales records, it is clearhow both parties have made phenomenal growth together.

aThe General Manager TECNO, Creek Ma, expressed his joy by saying

“One BILLION is a huge sales mark! TECNO has always tried to serve its customers in the best possible way. We are happy to have partnered with M&P as our official distributors, resulting in this great success.

We are very grateful to our fans and customers for their continuous love and support in making TECNO the top most selling brands in Pakistan.”

Muller & Phipps (M&P) has proven itself as the customer's first choice in express and logistics business over the years, both domestically and internationally. Being TECNO’s distributor M&P is actively getting engaged in delivering TECNO premium smartphones to the retail shops and providing door to door service to the customers at large.

TECNO Mobile has been in high demand in Pakistan. According to the IDC’s “Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020” TECNO secured the second position in sales by selling 16.5% units of the total Smartphone Brand Share in Pakistan. The brand has been launching premier quality smartphones with pioneering technology setting a high bar for its competitors.

TECNO never disappoints its customers. After this huge mark-up, the brand has further raised the bars for its competitors. Fans are all looking forward to what the brand shall be bringing for them in 2021!