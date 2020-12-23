UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO And PriceOye Bring Flat 7% Discount For TECNO Fans For The Year-end Sale

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:04 PM

The globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO is known to be providing premium phones in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) The globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO is known to be providing premium phones in Pakistan. The brand has been trending throughout the year 2020 for its leading phones and budget-friendly rates.

TECNO is ending this amazing year with a year-end sale with PriceOye, a price comparison website for all popular online shopping websites in Pakistan. It will be a limited time offer with a special discount offer on PriceOye from December 24 to December 31, 2020.
TECNO always comes up with the best deals for its fans and customers.

This collaboration with PriceOye will give a flat 7% Discount on Spark 6 Go, POP 4, Camon15, and Camon15Pro. PriceOye is a price comparison website for all popular online shopping websites in Pakistan.

before buying a new device, people usually research for tech gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops online by checking specifications and competitor reviews on different websites.

For your convenience, PriceOye brings that experience under one roof.

With the concept of an automated price comparison engine to the local online shopping market, PriceOye brings one-of-a-kind experiences.
The brand has been bringing many discounts and special offers for its fans in 2020.

TECNO has become very popular for its online flash sales with multiple online shopping platforms, giving out millions of discounts. TECNO fans can now double their New Year celebrations with this special discount offer on PriceOye from December 24 to December 31, 2020.

You can get more details on TECNO’s Official Social media pages.
All discounted products are available on the PriceOye website. So what are we waiting for? Rush to the tecno website to buy your favorite TECNO phones and start your New Year with grand celebrations!

