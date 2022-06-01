UrduPoint.com

TECNO Becomes The Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands Of 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:14 PM

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

The leading smartphone brand, TECNO ranks fourth in 2021 in terms of units sold

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022) The leading smartphone brand, TECNO ranks fourth in 2021 in terms of units sold. Camon 18 became one of the most selling phones of the last quarter entitling TECNO to be the Fourth “Most Selling Smartphone Brand of 2021”.

TECNO has recently won the title of “Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Awards 2021” with the hot seller Camon 18 series. The series received such an amazing response from the consumer due to its stylish design, exceptional photography, and camera features.

By adhering to its core strategy of “think globally, act locally” (Glocal), TECNO has reached millions of users worldwide, expanding the business to more than 70 countries and regions.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan expressed his joy on this occasion,

“We are overjoyed with the back-to-back success of TECNO phones. We sold thousands of units of Camon 18 phones in a very short time, outdoing many expectations. We are overwhelmed by the appreciation and love we have received from our Pakistani consumers. We are now working on our Camon 19 series which will be launched very soon in Pakistan.”

The most awaited Camon 19 series has already bagged the prestigious “MUSE Design” Award for its outstanding design. The series is expected to soon be launch in Pakistan.

For more on this, follow TECNO on all its social media platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Mobile Social Media All From Million Love

Recent Stories

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

11 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

11 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.