TECNO Brings A “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Super Ramadan Offer For Fans

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 04:15 PM

TECNO Mobile Pakistan introduces another engaging activity for the fans - “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” to win amazing prices, making your EID extra special. The event will be carried out in every city with gifts including LEDs, Speakers, Handfrees, etc., in a Lucky draw

TECNO shall be going to 20 Malls across Pakistan and the activity will be live for 7 days in each. This is a special Ramadan Offer starting from April 25, 2022, and will continue for 70 days. The cities include Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Noshehra, DI Khan, Sialkot, Quetta, and Sargodha.

Participating in this activity is very simple.

The fans can visit the mall where this TECNO activity is happening and buy the latest Spark 8C (both variants 4+128GB & 3+64GB) or Camon 18t phone. On purchase of Spark 8C, the buyer will get a BT Speaker. Whereas, on the purchase of Camon 18T, the buyer can get a Water bottle, a Hands-free or BT Speaker.

Interestingly, both buyers and sellers (the shopkeeper) can participate in a lucky draw. The lucky draw will be held on each activity’s last day (seventh day). The customers can participate in the lucky draw on the purchase of one unit. A total of three winners will get a chance to win a LED TV or a Microwave Oven. Whereas, the Shopkeepers can participate with the sale of two Units, where five Winners will be given a LED TV or a Microwave Oven.

So do not miss this chance to win amazing gifts from TECNO. For updates and schedules, follow TECNO Mobile’s Official social media pages.

