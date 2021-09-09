TECNO brings a fiery PUBG Championship for the Marketing Dealers

TECNO started registrations for an exclusive PUBG Mobile Gaming Championship to let the Marketing Dealers show their gaming skills and to promote the upcoming POVA 2 gaming phone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th September, 2021) TECNO started registrations for an exclusive PUBG Mobile Gaming Championship to let the Marketing Dealers show their gaming skills and to promote the upcoming POVA 2 gaming phone.

Registrations are open till September 9, 2021, and all the dealers participating will get a 50% discount on demo phones whereas, the winners will get Free POVA 2.

TECNO-PUBG championship will be online from September 10, 2021, to September 15, 2021.

Dealers from all over Pakistan can participate in this championship and try their luck to win a brand new POVA 2. There is no restriction on players' devices but cheating and computers are not allowed for the competition.



There will be three winnings teams.

The first winning team will get 4-units of POVA 2; the second winning team will get 2-units of POVA 2; whereas the third winning team will get 1-unit of POVA 2. But this is not all, all participants of this PUBG Dealers Championship will receive a 50% discount on POVA 2 demo phones.



This is the first time a smartphone brand is engaging marketing dealers in such a fun activity. This is an exclusive offer for the dealers in Pakistan to win the new POVA 2 gaming phone with 7000mAh Biggest battery with 18W Dual IC Charger, G85 Gaming processor, and features such as the ET engine and Magic button.