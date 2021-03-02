TECNO brings an addition to the Camon series with Camon 16 Pro- Specifications, price in Pakistan

New gadgets in the market are always a catch But what’s more catchy for the customers are the unique specs and budget

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) New gadgets in the market are always a catch. But what’s more catchy for the customers are the unique specs and budget. Many Chinese smartphones have been trying their luck in Pakistan claiming to provide the best. TECNO has taken a clear lead in this by continuous quality phones. The brand made the latest addition to its hot seller Camon series, Camon 16 Pro. TECNO has always provided advanced technology at a pocket-friendly price, and that is the reason for the brand’s huge customer base.

TECNO's flagship Camon series is famous for its TAIVOS Camera technology. Camon 16 and Camon 16 premier have set some amazing sales records for their successor, Camon 16 Pro. The best features of this phone are its ultra-clear 64MP AI Quad Camera and a MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor along with other amazing features. Plus, Camon 16 Pro comes at a midrange price of only PKR 29,999.

The leading smartphone brand, TECNO has always stood one step ahead when it comes to the best technology smartphones in Pakistan. The Camon 16 Pro has a cool body design with Ice Crystal Blue and Onyx Black colors.

The phone has a large 6.8in HD+ Dual Punch Hole Display, Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, built-in 128GB Storage, and 6GB RAM. It is also equipped with a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor, 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery, and an 18Watt Flash Charge to give a smooth gaming experience.

Keeping the Camon series legacy alive, Camon 16 Pro is equipped with the TAIVOS Smart Photography. With a 64MP AI Quad Rear Camera, 5 LED Flash & Super Hybrid Image Stabilization the phone is set to take the market by storm. The phone supports a 16MP AI Lens Selfie shooter with F2.0 Aperture & Dual LED Flash, plus, a 240 FPS Super Slow-Motion Video function. It also supports TAIVOS six core functions of AI Camera, beauty cameras, and algorithms to keep your natural beauty intact while capturing images.

This is a great variant from TECNO for its Camon 16 family. With these high-end features, pocket-friendly price, body designs, and cool colors, Camon 16 Pro phones are bent to sell hand to hand. Let’s wait for the TECNO customer’s response on this new smartphone in the market.