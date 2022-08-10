UrduPoint.com

TECNO Brings Exciting Gifts For Fans With #CAMONSUMMER

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

TECNO is doing a fun activity for photography lovers this month

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -10th Aug, 2022) TECNO is doing a fun activity for photography lovers this month. Fans can share their summer activity pictures and win exciting prizes from TECNO.

As summer brings vacation time for most people, TECNO urges you to have fun with friends and family and share your pictures using the Camon series phone. The camera phones are equipped with the best technology to accompany you while traveling, on long drives, eating out or any other fun activities with the fam. Make travelogues, best landscape, and portraits, and enjoy your time.

The activity will be live till August 15, 2022. All participants need to do the following:

  1. Like the TECNO Mobile Pakistan page.
  2. Use the proper hashtags #CAMONSummer #ShotOnCAMON
  3. Participants must use the CAMON Watermark to be eligible to win.
  4. TECNO has the right to use all the photos.

Isn’t this a fun way to win exciting prizes? TECNO will be giving away many gifts including TECNO Power bank pack, TECNO Buds Ace 3, and temperature bottles.

So hurry and share your summer fun with TECNO Camon series to win exciting prizes!

