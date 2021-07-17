UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Brings Massive Discounts For Fans With “Bari Eid Ki Bari Sale” Offer

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:08 AM

TECNO brings massive discounts for fans with “Bari Eid ki Bari Sale” Offer

As EID is around the corner, TECNO brings happiness with up to a 14% discount on your favorite TECNO phones at Daraz “Bari EID ki Bari Sale” offer. The offer starts from July 17, 2021, and is valid till July 25, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th July, 2021) As EID is around the corner, TECNO brings happiness with up to a 14% discount on your favorite TECNO phones at Daraz “Bari EID ki Bari Sale” offer.

The offer starts from July 17, 2021, and is valid till July 25, 2021.
List includes CAMON 16, CAMON 16 SE, Spark 6, Spark 6 Go (4+64), and the gaming beast, POVA. Camon is TENO’s famous photography series with exceptional camera features.

Spark phones are well known for their all-rounder specifications, best of everyday use. Whereas, POVA is the reputed Gaming Beast phone with the fastest processor and long-lasting battery.


Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said “We wish a splendid EID to all our Pakistani customers.

TECNO has brought this special offer with up to 14% discounted prices on your favorite phones to make your EID even more enjoyable.”
So what are you waiting for? Hop on to Daraz.pk and double the fun of this “Bari EID” with up to 14% discounts with the “Bari Sale” offer.

The offer is available only between 17th July and 25th July so do not miss this chance.
Stay connected to TECNO social media platforms for more updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan EID Mobile Social Media Bari July All From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan secures much needed victory against Engla ..

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

10 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.