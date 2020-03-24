UrduPoint.com
Tecno Camon 15 Grabs Rs 3.4 M Orders Within First Two Hours Of Launch

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Tecno Camon 15 grabs Rs 3.4 m orders within first two hours of launch

Tecno management decides to support Pakistan and society in fight against Coronavirus after successful launch on its first day in local markets

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) tecno Camon 15 made waves in the local market as it received orders worth Rs 3.4 million just two hours after its launch here on Tuesday.

The company’ dealers say that the customers thronged to them with immediate orders of newly launched “Tecno Camon 15”.

“It’s amazing as we received huge orders within just two hours on first day of its launch,” said a dealer while talking to UrduPoint.

Following successful launch and huge demand and orders, Tecno decided to support Pakistan and the community in fight against Coronavirus.

“The good thing is that Tecno after this successful launch and huge orders has decided to support Pakistan as well as the society in fight against Coronavirus,” the dealer further said.

Tecno Camon 15, with remarkable features like Android 10 OS operating system, with Octa-Core processor and Helio P35 chipset. The main camera of Tecno Camon 15 is Quad Camera: 48 MP, and front selfie camera is 16 MP. The screen size of this mobile phone is 6.6 Inches and display resolution is 720 x 1600 Pixels. It has 64GB Built-in storage and 4GB RAM.

