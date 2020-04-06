UrduPoint.com
TECNO Camon 15 Made History With A New Guinness World Record

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

TECNO Camon 15 made history with a New Guinness World Record

TECNO, a top-tier smartphone brand has successfully added another feather in its cap while making history with a New Guinness World Record

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020) TECNO, a top-tier smartphone brand has successfully added another feather in its cap while making history with a New Guinness World Record. In a recent mobile launch event in Nigeria, themed ‘Magic of the Unseen’ TECNO caught everyone by surprise, with the largest flipbook (2.2 ✕ 2.2 wide printed picture) captured by the lens of TECNO Camon 15.
The largest flipbook displayed at the launch event is a compilation of the largest set of super clear images ever assembled, at almost 5 square meters. This flipbook is one of a kind, with 64 pages in total, and every single page size is 4.676 square meters (2.17*2.15meter), this makes a giant picture of 299.26 square meters in total. Isn't it amazing?

TECNO’s flagship phone, Camon 15 with TAIVOS technology is pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

Its ultra-clear 48 MP Quad camera produces a brilliant high definition picture, even on zooming it to 8 x, every detail is perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

On this milestone achievement, General Manager of the brand, Mr. Creek Ma expressed his feelings,“This is just a beginning of setting a new record. TECNO with the history of delivering unprecedented technology to its global users is striving hard to consolidate its position. TECNO has a promising future with a pledge to break more records in days to come.”

TECNO is always committed to bring cutting edge technology and the latest innovation to its valuable customers. TECNO's first online product launch is another breakthrough addition to its most popular Camon series. With the launch of Camon 15 TECNO is all set to take the chunk of Pakistani mobile market as well.

