UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Camon 16 Documentary Starring Mehwish Hayat Greatly Appreciated By The Audience

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:34 PM

TECNO Camon 16 documentary starring Mehwish Hayat greatly appreciated by the audience

TECNO always surprises its fans with amazing devices and campaign interactions

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th November, 2020) TECNO always surprises its fans with amazing devices and campaign interactions. The globally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, has amazed the fans and customers with the ultimate camera solution, Camon 16 embedded with TAIVOS technology. Another feast for TECNO fans is the first-ever star documentary shot by Camon 16 phone featuring the super talented Mehwish Hayat.
The exciting treat for fans, the star documentary was based on the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder, Mehwish Hayat’s daily life. The film documents each part of her day for the audience. Starting with her morning routine to her lunch with friends, even her shooting schedules. It shows how the globally celebrated artist, Mehwish Hayat spends her routine and schedules in a day. Famous blogger Uroosa Khan filmed this documentary using the TAIVOS technology pioneer camera phone, Camon 16. The documentary is available on TECNO’s official social media pages and fans are going crazy with excitement.

The brand shall be posting some additional clips from the documentary that shall be shared in separate parts.

The documented film gives such a clear and professional video that it seems to be shot from a professional shooting camera rather than a phone. This shows the amazing camera results of the TAIVOS technology pioneer phone Camon 16. The credit for the ultra-clear and magnificent quality of video goes to the newly launched TECNO Camon 16 and the great quality of technology used in making the pioneer phone.
This is the first time in Pakistan’s tech history that a phone was used to shoot a celebrity’s daily life documentary. Both, TECNO and Mehwish Hayat fans are anxiously waiting for more chunks from the inside story of the documentary to be released by the brand. There is great hype on social media. Let’s keep a lookout for what more shall TECNO be bringing for its fans.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Social Media Mehwish Hayat From

Recent Stories

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

8 minutes ago

Ch Fawad calls for discouraging efforts to monopol ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan friendship nurtured a forest in des ..

3 minutes ago

'Plantdemic' hits Philippines as demand for greene ..

3 minutes ago

Argentina Allows Audience Back Into Theaters, Conc ..

3 minutes ago

AU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.