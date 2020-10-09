UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Camon 16 Premier; Pre-Order Sale Starts Today!

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:11 PM

TECNO Camon 16 premier; Pre-Order sale starts today!

The internationally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, has announced its all new special edition of the Camon series, Camon 16 Premier

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020) The internationally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, has announced its all new special edition of the Camon series, Camon 16 Premier The internationally renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, has announced its all new special edition of the Camon series, Camon 16 Premier. The phone is available on Pre-Order at TECNO’s official website and AirKart Online shop for only PKR 39,999. This is TECNO’s special edition and a limited stock is available for pre-orders. TECNO is offering a pair of TWS headphones worth PKR 3,999 to its pre-order customers for FREE.

The new Camon 16 Premier is ready for pre-orders from October 9, 2020 till October 15, 2020.The Photography King, Camon 16 Premier, is a treat for the fans with 64MP Quad Rear Camera, 48MP Dual front Camera, 33W Fast Charging, and Helio G90T processor.

Everyone wants to get their hands on the new phone as soon as possible. The phone is available for pre-orders and will be in the offline market after October 15, 2020, but only on TECNO Official dealers.

Creek Ma, General Manager of TECNO shared his thoughts
“Very excited to bring this Camon 16 Premier for our fans. We have a limited stock for our special fans who can easily Pre-order it and enjoy a free wireless headphone set as well. The phone contains high-end flagship features and is available at a very convenient price. We at TECNO are looking forward to this product sale and are hopeful that our fans are going to love it as always.”
Pre-ordering is a trend these days and TECNO has given its customers this facility to get their most demanded phone from TECNO Official web page and AirKart Online shop.
So what are we waiting for? Pre-Order at AirKart Online shop now!

Related Topics

Sale Price Pakistani Rupee October 2020 Market All From Love

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights its mental health services provid ..

1 minute ago

World’s first 48MP Dual Selfie & 64MP Quad Rear ..

14 minutes ago

There is a big difference between situations in li ..

17 minutes ago

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

47 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

55 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.