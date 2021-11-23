TECNO CAMON 18 Premier to come with TÜV Rheinland Certification

TECNO CAMON 18 Premier to launch soon in Pakistan with two international certificates from TÜV Rheinland - Low Blue Light (Hardware solution) for eye protection and Safe Fast-charge Systems.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Nov, 2021) The leading smartphone brand, TECNO has received two new internationally recognized TÜV Rheinland certifications respectively for Low Blue Light (Hardware solution) and Safe Fast-charge Systems for its device Camon 18 Premier.

These features will help to provide consumers better eye protection and safety of fast charging for long-time phone usage. The blue lights of the computer and mobile screens have a negative effect on the eyes and have become a heated topic in recent years.

TÜV Rheinland is a world leader in laboratory testing and product certification according to ISO, IEC, and other international standards. According to TÜV Rheinland’s Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certificated products, the CAMON 18 Premier can shift the peak of blue light outside the range of 415nm-455nm, to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption.

Besides the eye protection from Low Blue Light, a safe fast-charging system will provide consumers a worry-free smartphone experience with fast, efficient, and reliable charging while sustaining the battery life.

With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for those progressive individuals, giving them stylishly designed products that inspire them to uncover a world of possibilities.