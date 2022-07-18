TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

TECNO Mobile officially unveiled the latest Camera device, Camon 19 Neo in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022) TECNO Mobile officially unveiled the latest Camera device, Camon 19 Neo in Pakistan. The phone comes with an impressive camera and design and is available for sale nationwide.

TECNO “Cam-On” series always brings forward the best camera features at a competitive price. The new Camon 19 Neo supports a 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera, 48MP Bright Night Portrait, and a Geometric Edge cutting Design to cater to the need of the young stylish users.

The much-awaited series is being highly praised by the marketers and users in Pakistan. The phone not only has great features, but its introductory price of PKR 34,999 is attracting the attention of consumers well.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, expressed his thought on this launch,

“We are receiving great feedback from the tech community and the market leaders on Camon 19 series.

TECNO has always worked as a responsible company in bringing the latest technology at a good price to its customers globally. To support this, we set up two technically advanced assembling plants in Pakistan, in both Karachi and Lahore, aiding to strengthen the employment opportunities for the locals.”

Camon 19 Neo comes packed with some powerful features including a Helio G85 processor, 6.78” FHD+ Display, 6+128GB Storage, 5000mAh powerful battery with an 18W flash charger, along with some of the most outstanding camera features. The phone offers a brilliant 2k Video shooting, where users can enjoy Bokeh and other effects in the video as well as still photography.

Isn’t this amazing? This special video feature is exclusively available in Camon 19 Neo. Other variants of the Camon 19 series will soon be available in Pakistan, so stay tuned and keep following TECNO Mobile.